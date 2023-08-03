What Will Red Sox Lineup Look Like Once Trevor Story Returns?

Alex Cora’s daily task of filling out the Red Sox lineup card is about to get a little more challenging.

Boston’s manager is probably OK with that, though.

It’s still unclear when exactly Trevor Story will return to Boston, but the Red Sox infielder is getting close. Story requested the club allow him a little more time in the minor leagues on his rehab assignment following offseason elbow surgery, but he’ll be back with the big club before too long.

When that happens, Story will assume his spot as the starting shortstop and will join a lineup that is already one of the better offenses in the big leagues. Having Story, a two-time Silver Slugger winner, in the lineup is obviously a benefit, but Boston might have to get creative with its roster when it comes to filling out the card.

There will be some tough decisions when it comes to relative lineup mainstays. Here are a couple of projections, one Boston could use against right-handers and another against lefties.

OPPOSING RHP

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, LF

Reese McGuire, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

NOTES

— This is largely the same lineup the Red Sox have been using against right-handers, but instead of Yu Chang at shortstop, Story draws back in. Obviously, he also moves up the batting order, with Wong and Arroyo going to the bottom. The majority of Story’s at-bats last season came from the five- or six-hole. Cora could conceivably hit him seventh in this lineup, but Story’s offensive ceiling is higher than Duvall’s so that drops the outfielder down the order a bit, too. Either combination gives the Red Sox left-right-left-right through the middle of the order.

— Justin Turner is still the odd man out here. If the Red Sox wanted to completely sell out for offense, Turner could play second base where he has started four times this season. Prior to his injury, he had been one of Boston’s most productive hitters, and you would hate to lose him from the lineup. However, the idea of a double-play combination of a 38-year-old third baseman and a shortstop with a surgically repaired elbow probably isn’t the easiest sell for Red Sox pitchers.

OPPOSING LHP

Jarren Duran, CF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, SS

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Adam Duvall, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Connor Wong, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

NOTES

— So, this was a tough one. The Red Sox haven’t had to face a ton of left-handers recently. When they have, Rob Refsnyder has been getting his rare starting appearance, hitting leadoff. Chaim Bloom keeps talking about how promising and exciting this core is. If that’s the case, Duran and/or Casas have to be in the lineup every day. In this instance, Duran stays in and continues to lead off while Casas sits. That’s an uncomfortable decision. However, it’s easier to rotate through outfielders than it is to find a spot for Casas. If he keeps hitting .400, as he has since the second week of July, they might have to figure something out.

— Luis Urias could eventually be a piece of this puzzle, too. The Sox acquired him from Milwaukee and then promptly sent the veteran infielder to Triple-A Worcester. His .145 batting average this season is unsightly. When healthy, though, he’s been much better than that — he hurt his hamstring Opening Day — and his defensive versatility has some value. His carer OPS is 100 points higher against left-handers than righties, too.

There are no simple answers, but Cora, Bloom and the rest of the Red Sox front office and coaching staff undoubtedly have put their heads together on this already and have a working plan. While it will be tough to keep one or two of their better bats out of the lineup, it does at least lengthen the bench. It also gives the Red Sox some depth in case of injury.

Looking at it now, though, it wouldn’t have been shocking to see the Red Sox trade a veteran off the roster before the deadline. It at least would have cleared up the picture a bit. Instead, Bloom decided to largely stand pat, and the game of musical chairs will begin soon.

But if everyone performs anywhere near their potential, that will be a fun game for Cora to play.