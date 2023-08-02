Did anyone else hear the collection of groans and crickets echoing around the streets of Boston after the Red Sox made just one trade at the Major League Baseball trade deadline?

While Red Sox fans might have wanted more activity, Boston ultimately stayed the Chaim Bloom course with a relatively quiet day. The club made a minor move, acquiring middle infield depth in the form of Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers in their lone trade.

It was far from a splashy afternoon, but the boys in Boston seemed to hold on to the belief that success is coming down the stretch — blockbuster trades or not.

Boston was the best team in baseball in July, after all, and could make major upgrades in August by way of returning players. So, let’s take a look at those who stuck around after the deadline and who are in line to be added to the Red Sox roster.

Story continues below advertisement

Catchers

Connor Wong, Reese McGuire

This is one spot where the Red Sox already received a boost off the injured list, activating McGuire off the injured list Tuesday and watching him make an immediate impact in the lineup. Wong has been fantastic defensively all season and should see his offensive numbers even out now that he’ll actually receive rest days. Things are balanced at catcher, and Boston seems to be set at the position so long as it stays healthy.

Infielders

Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Justin Turner, Christian Arroyo, Pablo Reyes, Yu Chang, Trevor Story (IL), Luis Urías (AAA)

The first three names listed here aren’t going anywhere, with Devers, Casas and Turner serving as some of the best bats in Boston’s lineup. Things get tricky up the middle, however, with Story knocking on the door of a big league return. Bloom also spoke glowingly of Urías and seemed ready to get him up to the big leagues. Chang, Arroyo and Reyes have all performed up to par, but more “tough” middle infield decisions are on the horizon.

Story continues below advertisement

Outfielders

Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran, Alex Verdugo, Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder

This is a spot Boston surely feels happy about. Duran has emerged as an electrifying piece at the top of the Red Sox lineup, while Yoshida and Verdugo mostly provided consistency that puts them near the top of the American League batting list. Duvall is starting to find his groove with the bat (1.019 OPS in last eight games) after a lengthy stay on the IL and Refsnyder is the most menacing sight to a left-handed pitcher since Manny Ramirez (that was a stretch). The outfield is set.

Pitchers

Brayan Bello, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Chris Sale (IL), Garrett Whitlock (IL), Tanner Houck (IL), Kutter Crawford, Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Josh Winckowski, John Schreiber, Brennan Bernardino, Chris Murphy, Richard Bleier, Joe Jacques, Mauricio Llovera, Nick Robertson (AAA)

This is where things get interesting. The Red Sox have two starters in Bello and Paxton who aren’t leaving the rotation. They also have Pivetta, who looked rejuvenated in his return to starting, and Crawford, who has been as steady as they come. What happens when Sale, Whitlock and Houck come back from the IL, though?

Story continues below advertisement

Sale and Whitlock have made it clear they don’t care about their roles, they just want to pitch. That could open things up for some creativity. In an effort to take stress off Sale and Whitlock, perhaps they’re paired together in an opener (Sale) and bulk (Whitlock) role? Houck, Crawford and Pivetta could also be lumped in to give Boston a six-man rotation to preserve health down the stretch.

Boston’s bullpen is in good shape, with Jansen, Martin, Winckowski and Schreiber all having a spot on any playoff team. It’s just up to some of those lefties (Bernardino, Bleier, Jacques, Murphy, Joely Rodriguez or Brandon Walter) to take hold of a real role. Llovera and Robertson, two July pickups, could both earn roles once the opportunity arises.