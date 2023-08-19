The Boston Red Sox made easy work of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

During Saturday’s second of three matchups with the Yankees this weekend, Cole had a chance to stop New York’s bleeding and he failed. The right-hander got lit up on the mound, tagged for six earned runs before taking the walk of shame back to New York’s dugout after four dreadful innings of work.

In the end, Boston left with an 8-1 victory at Yankee Stadium and New York took home its seventh consecutive loss, reaching a historic low in the process.

“Not quite his day,” Boone told reporters postgame, per YES Network video. “… I think Gerrit’s so focused every single day on getting ready for his start and knowing what he’s got to do to be successful. I think you ask any pitcher, obviously you wanna get that run support, but he’s out there to go be our ace and try and go dominate the opponent.”

Story continues below advertisement

If history was any indicator, it’s rarely ever Cole’s “day” when facing the Red Sox.

Boston’s track record is daunting for Cole as the 32-year-old is 5-4 with a 5.16 ERA in 68 innings in 12 career starts against the Red Sox since joining the Yankees in 2020. Red Sox hitters are also batting .250 when facing Cole, while other opposing offenses (in 89 starts) are hitting just .210 at the plate.

That trend of failing to deliver when tasked with going up against New York’s biggest all-time rival isn’t anything new, but it’s especially inconvenient at this moment. The Yankees are the punching bag of the American League East, fielding a weak lineup, unstable pitching staff and a bullpen that performs for nothing.

Cole, meanwhile, is now 0-2 when getting the nod this season against Boston.