On Wednesday morning, Bill Belichick said he expected Jack Jones to be available in Sunday’s Patriots season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, that’s not so clear.

Jones no longer is facing gun charges after they were dropped earlier this week, but he now is dealing with a hamstring injury that was significant enough to keep him out of Thursday’s practice.

After being limited Wednesday, Jones was listed as “did not participate” on Thursday’s Patriots injury report, putting his status for Sunday in doubt.

It’s unclear how the Patriots planned to deploy their cornerbacks this season, but Jones is projected as either a starter opposite first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez or the first man off the bench after Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones.

Losing the second-year cover man could result in larger roles for players like Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones and Shaun Wade, who round out New England’s cornerback depth chart.

Jalen Mills also was a starting Patriots corner in 2021 and ’22 but has been practicing with the safeties since the start of spring practice. Rookie Ameer Speed is listed as a cornerback, but he’s expected to contribute only on special teams.

This would not be an ideal week to be shorthanded in the defensive backfield, as the Eagles boast a dangerous receiving duo in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts.

The Patriots also had three offensive starters limited in practice for the second consecutive day. Wide receiver DeVante Parker and left guard Cole Strange are dealing with knee injuries while right guard Mike Onwenu works his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

Thursday’s injury report did yield one bit of positive news, as left tackle Trent Brown was a full participant after being limited Wednesday due to illness.

The Patriots will practice once more Friday before hosting the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.