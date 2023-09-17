Chase Claypool did not put forth his best effort in Chicago’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, and it prompted the Bears to express their unhappiness with the fourth-year wideout.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday reported Claypool has been told by the organization if he provides the same lackluster effort in Week 2 he will be deactivated going forward. Claypool was even told he could be traded if his effort does not improve.

“They were not happy with his effort last week, you see him miss blocking assignments. It was really bad,” Glazer said during FOX pregame coverage. “They expect him to have his normal role, but they have put him on notice. ‘If you have this kind of effort again, you will then be deactivated and possibly even shipped out of town again.'”

Claypool apologized to his teammates, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles after his Week 1 performance, per Glazer.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bears acquired Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in November in exchange for a second-round pick. The New England Patriots reportedly made a serious push for Claypool at the time.