EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Amid unfavorable kicking conditions, Bill Belichick thought Chad Ryland handled himself well in the Patriots’ first win of the season.

Ryland, New England’s rookie kicker, missed two field goals but made two others in the wind and rain at MetLife Stadium to help lift his team to a much-needed 15-10 win over the New York Jets.

“It was a tough day to kick,” Belichick said postgame. “Bunch of long ones. The weather wasn’t great. I thought he hit the ball pretty well. Timing on a couple of them could’ve been better.”

Ryland’s makes came from 48 and 51 yards, with the latter putting the Patriots ahead 13-3 early in the fourth quarter. Those proved to be the winning points, as New York’s anemic, Zach Wilson-led offense mustered just one touchdown and one field goal in the AFC East clash.

The fourth-round draft pick pushed a second 48-yard attempt just outside the right upright early in the second quarter and missed badly from 57 yards just before halftime. Both misses featured high snaps by veteran long snapper Joe Cardona.

“We need to have a cleaner operation,” Belichick said. “But I thought he showed mental toughness coming back and making that kick in the third quarter after the one at the half that just wasn’t a great operation. He did a good job for us.”

Special teams captain Matthew Slater also praised Ryland for his resilience.

“I mean, look, that was hard to kick in today,” Slater told NESN.com. “I’ve played in this stadium for 16 years now, and the wind was blowing as hard as it’s blown since I’ve been here. So, wind, rain. I think he did a good job of just taking each kick as its own; he didn’t let anything trickle over to the next kick. That’s part of being a pro.”

The Patriots are employing a rare all-rookie kicker/punter duo this season with Ryland — who beat out steady veteran Nick Folk in training camp — and sixth-round pick Bryce Baringer.

Sunday’s defensive struggle meant plenty of work for Baringer, who pinned the Jets inside their own 20-yard line with three of his final four punts. He punted eight times overall, averaging 40.3 yards per.

“He had a couple of good punts there at the end, situational punts that were what we needed,” Belichick said. “Been a couple of bad-weather games already in September, which is not usually the case. But that’s what it is, and that’s what we’re going to have to play in, so some good learning experiences for both of them.”

The Patriots will play their first indoor game of the season next Sunday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.