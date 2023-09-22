Bruins’ Morgan Geekie Learned He Became Free Agent In Surprising Fashion

New Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie didn’t know if he would have to test the free-agent waters this offseason.

He performed well for the upstart Seattle Kraken during the 2022-23 campaign, notching nine goals and 19 assists for a career-high 28 points — he added two more goals and two more assists in the playoffs — to go along with a plus-14 rating in 69 games.

But Geekie learned in surprising fashion that he wouldn’t be going back to the Kraken, who decided not to extend a qualifying offer to the 25-year-old.

“I found out on Twitter,” Geekie told reporters following Bruins training camp practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Friday, per team-provided video.

Geekie doesn’t hold a grudge against the Kraken for discovering his hockey fate in that regard and is appreciative of the two seasons he spent with the expansion franchise.

“It is what it is. At the end of day, it’s a business,” Geekie said. “I enjoyed my time in Seattle, regardless of how it ended. I saw lots of friends and I owe nothing but thank you to the organization and things like that for giving me the opportunity in the expansion draft. I’m excited to get started here and that’s kind of in the rear-view mirror, but it’s definitely something I was happy to be a part of for a couple years there.”

Despite getting caught off guard, it all worked out for Geekie. He signed a two-year, $4 million deal with the Bruins on the first day of free agency.

Geekie, who is projected to center either Boston’s third or fourth line, joins an organization in the Bruins that is steeped in history compared to the Kraken.

And that certainly isn’t lost on Geekie.

“There’s just an aura about this organization and it being an Original Six team, too,” Geekie said. “It’s something you almost dream of as a kid. There’s that group of teams that you want to be a part of and they’re tough to play against. I’m super excited to be a part of it here and just fill in the gaps and try to do what I can for this organization.”