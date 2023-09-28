Bruins Newcomer Familiarizing Self To Boston In Fun Way

BOSTON — The Bruins signed Anthony Richard to a two-way contract in early July, giving him another opportunity at realizing his NHL dream.

In his effort to make the Bruins’ roster, the 26-year-old arrived in Boston and attempted to re-familiarize himself with a region he visited as a youngster. In filling time off the ice since training camp began, Richard did what every sports fan would do.

“It’s been nice to be here. My first time in Boston I was 10 or 12 and played hockey here in the summer,” Richard told reporters Thursday. “My parents came over last weekend and we went to the (Patriots) and Red Sox games. It was a good first week for me on and off the ice. I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far.”

The games attended by Richard and his family would have been on the week of Sept. 11, with the Red Sox taking on the Yankees at Fenway Park and the Patriots matching up against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. The Celtics’ season doesn’t start until Oct. 25, so if he wants a chance at hitting all four major sporting events in Boston, Richard will have to make the Bruins’ roster.

Story continues below advertisement

His path to a roster spot isn’t exactly clear, though, with the Bruins making a litany of offseason moves in an attempt to fill the gaps left by Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and others. If not, he’ll have to make the trip up from Providence.