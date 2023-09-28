BOSTON — There has been plenty of talk about how much talent the Bruins lost this offseason.

The B’s are certainly going to miss the likes of Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov, but the guys sticking around aren’t some slouches.

Boston has a number of former All-Stars returning to what is still expected to be a talented squad, with Brad Marchand elevated to captain and David Pastrnak coming off a 113-point season. Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will lead the way defensively, while the William M. Jennings Trophy winners Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are back between the pipes.

There are few teams in the NHL, even after a mass exodus of talent, that can provide a similar level of mentorship to their younger players like the Bruins — which became clear at training camp practice Thursday when Anthony Richard was tabbed to play alongside (David Pastrnak) and (Pavel) Zacha.

“It was good,” Richard said following practice. “I’ve had a couple good linemates over the week. (Morgan) Geekie and (Trent) Frederic were pretty good to play with. They’re easy and they work hard, but, obviously, Pasta and Zacha are outstanding players.

“It makes the game much easier for me, as a guy who works hard and goes to the dirty areas to find the puck for them. I would say it’s a lot easier for me to play with them. They’re fighting pretty good, you just put your stick on the ice and sometimes it’s coming when you don’t expect it.”

The Bruins provided similar opportunities for other players, as Matthew Poitras centered Marchand and Danton Heinen and Mason Lohrei was paired with Charlie McAvoy in Group A. The same strategy was not used for Group B, where veterans and rookies primarily lined up against one another.

It remains to be seen whether or not these strategies will produce on-ice success, but it’s certainly a good way for Boston to provide the younger players on its roster with an opportunity to improve.

In what is essentially a year where the Bruins are trying to compete while replenishing organizational depth, they’re off to a good start.