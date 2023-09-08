Bruins Reveal Two Current Players Make ‘Historic 100’ List

The Boston Bruins had a great way to welcome back forward Milan Lucic to the organization.

And that was by revealing Friday that Lucic was selected by an independent committee to be part of the “Historic 100,” a list of the most legendary players in Bruins history with the franchise getting set to celebrate its centennial season.

Lucic was a key figure on Boston’s last Stanley Cup-winning team and spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career with the Bruins. After playing for the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, Lucic returned to the Bruins by signing a one-year deal in free agency this offseason.

During his tenure with the Bruins, Lucic totaled 139 goals and 203 assists for 342 points as his hard-nose style earned him fan favorite status.

The Bruins made sure to get Lucic in on the reveal of another player who made the “Historic 100” list, too.

Lucic, who was on hand for Friday’s captain’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, handed the acceptance letter to defenseman Charlie McAvoy and congratulated him on earning the recognition. You can watch the video here that the Bruins posted to social media of the two finding out they made the “Historic 100.”

McAvoy, who the Bruins selected 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has been a standout blue liner ever since stepping onto the ice with Boston. The 25-year-old has tallied 41 goals and 189 assists for 230 points in his six seasons with the team. He’s developed a strong reputation both on and off the ice, putting him as a possible candidate to be the next captain of the Bruins.

The Bruins plan to release the entire list of the “Historic 100” next Tuesday. That group will then help to determine a 20-player All-Centennial Team, which is set to be unveiled Oct. 12.