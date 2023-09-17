Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are at odds yet again.

Akers, who requested to be traded last season because he was unhappy with his role, is thought to be on the trade block, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer on Sunday. Glazer also reported Akers was going to be a healthy scratch when LA kicked off its Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Akers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared his reaction.

“I’m just as confused as everybody else,” Akers posted. “I’m blessed though.”

Akers had 22 carries for 29 yards and one touchdown in LA’s Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 24-year-old Akers has spent the last four seasons with the Rams after he was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft.