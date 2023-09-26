Josh Dobbs should be among the more popular players with the Arizona Cardinals after leading his team to a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Filling in to start the year for the injured Kyler Murray, Dobbs went 17-for-21 through the air for 189 yards and a touchdown. The Arizona quarterback had another 55 yards on the ground on six carries.

After the win, Dobbs stopped by the team pro shop in Arizona. While trying to order a custom jersey, Dobbs’ name was not among the options in the digital ordering system.

Josh Dobbs just beat the Cowboys as an 11.5-point underdog and they don’t even have his jersey in the Cardinals team store 😅 pic.twitter.com/OTdN4yWInV — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 26, 2023

“I know I just got here, but at least have the custom jersey for me!” Dobbs said in a social media video.

If the Cardinals keep winning, Dobbs should find his jersey available sooner rather than later.

The Cardinals try to improve to 2-2 in Week 4 on the road in a tough NFC West battle with the San Francisco 49ers.