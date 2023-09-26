Josh Dobbs should be among the more popular players with the Arizona Cardinals after leading his team to a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 9/24, 7:11pm
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
-651
0
Sun 9/24, 4:25 PM
DAL -11 O/U 43.5
Matchup Stats
16
Final
nfl Odds
28
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
0
+477

Filling in to start the year for the injured Kyler Murray, Dobbs went 17-for-21 through the air for 189 yards and a touchdown. The Arizona quarterback had another 55 yards on the ground on six carries.

After the win, Dobbs stopped by the team pro shop in Arizona. While trying to order a custom jersey, Dobbs’ name was not among the options in the digital ordering system.

“I know I just got here, but at least have the custom jersey for me!” Dobbs said in a social media video.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Cardinals keep winning, Dobbs should find his jersey available sooner rather than later.

The Cardinals try to improve to 2-2 in Week 4 on the road in a tough NFC West battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

More NFL:

Cardinals Don’t Have Josh Dobbs Jersey At Pro Shop

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images