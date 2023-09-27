Celtics’ Brad Stevens Opens Up About Talks With Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics don’t intend to tarnish their relationship with Malcolm Brogdon, but instead move ahead into the 2023-24 season.

Offseason rumors that linked Brogdon to the original three-team blockbuster that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, reportedly rubbed Brogdon the wrong way — and Stevens empathizes with that. After winning Sixth Man of the Year and accepting a sacrificial role for the betterment of the team, Brogdon’s value only rose after Marcus Smart’s departure from Boston.

But rest assured, Stevens isn’t worried about any of the outside noise indicating potential bad blood between Brogdon and the Celtics.

“I would say he had every right to feel (upset),” Stevens told reporters, according to Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. “We said that this summer. But he’s a real pro and we’ve had several discussions. He’s looking forward to getting started. We’re looking forward to getting started and here we go.”

That’s an encouraging sign for the Celtics.

Derrick White presumably is Boston’s starting guard, but the depth will be tested. As opposed to their former trio of starter-worthy guards, the Celtics are down a man and will lean to some dark horses to step up, including Brogdon’s reliability which came into play all throughout last season.

That could prompt an increase in minutes and role, therefore, getting on the same page with Brogdon is ideal — especially with Opening Night just weeks away. Any inside beef could implode what Stevens and the front office have spent the entire offseason building.

With no word yet from Brodgon, although Stevens’ update is positive, Celtics fans can only wait and hope for the best.