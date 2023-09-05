Corey Kluber last pitched for the Red Sox in late June before heading to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

After being shut down during a rehab stint in July, the two-time Cy Young award winner is set to resume the assignment on Friday, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.

The right-hander went 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in nine starts and 15 total appearances for the Red Sox in 2023.

Kluber is set to take the mound for Triple-A Worcester on Friday after serving as the Red Sox 2023 Opening Day starter.

Story continues below advertisement

More MLB:

Corey Kluber To Reportedly Begin Rehab Outing In Hopes Of Red Sox Return

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images