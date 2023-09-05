Corey Kluber last pitched for the Red Sox in late June before heading to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

After being shut down during a rehab stint in July, the two-time Cy Young award winner is set to resume the assignment on Friday, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.

The right-hander went 3-6 with a 7.04 ERA in nine starts and 15 total appearances for the Red Sox in 2023.

Kluber is set to take the mound for Triple-A Worcester on Friday after serving as the Red Sox 2023 Opening Day starter.