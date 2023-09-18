FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots didn’t get the result they wanted Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins rolled into Gillette Stadium and pushed New England to 0-2 on the season, grabbing a 24-17 victory that produced plenty of highlights. That’s kind of what Mike McDaniel’s squad does, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle often getting the shine as two of the most electrifying players in football.

It was Patriots safety Brenden Schooler, however, that put together the play of the game Sunday.

Schooler, who has been a superb special teamer since joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent prior to last season, got creative and timed things up perfectly to block a 55-yard field goal attempt by Miami kicker Jason Sanders. It was so impressive that the Dolphins had no choice but to tip their caps to the second-year man out of Texas (and Arizona, and Oregon).

“I was on there and I saw the whole thing developing,” said defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, whom Schooler raced past to block the kick. “That guy came from distance and he times it up great. It was just one hell of a play. I’ve never seen anything like that on a football field. It was just impressive. It was one hell of a play. …

“That’s just one, you tip your hat and you’re like, ‘Well, (expletive), if you’re going to block them like that, the more power to you.’ “

You can watch the play here.

Schooler explained postgame that the Patriots had a read on the Dolphins’ field goal operation, prompting special teams captain Matthew Slater to prognosticate the play.

“When we called it going out on the field, he’s like, ‘You’re gonna go block this,’ ” Schooler said.