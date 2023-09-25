A pair of undefeated NFC teams will kick off the NFL’s “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in Week 3.

The Buccaneers are set to welcome the Eagles to Raymond James Stadium. Philadelphia is coming off wins over the New England Patriots and the Vikings, while Tampa Bay also beat Minnesota in addition to last weekend’s triumph over the Chicago Bears.

The reigning NFC champions are a five-point road favorite, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 45.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles-Bucs primetime game:

When: Monday, Sept. 25

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN