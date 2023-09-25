A pair of undefeated NFC teams will kick off the NFL’s “Monday Night Football” doubleheader in Week 3.

The Buccaneers are set to welcome the Eagles to Raymond James Stadium. Philadelphia is coming off wins over the New England Patriots and the Vikings, while Tampa Bay also beat Minnesota in addition to last weekend’s triumph over the Chicago Bears.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Mon 9/25, 4:53pm
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
-248
0
Mon 9/25, 7:15 PM
PHI -5.5 O/U 45
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
0
+204

The reigning NFC champions are a five-point road favorite, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The point total is set at 45.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles-Bucs primetime game:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Monday, Sept. 25
TV: ABC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

More NFL:

Mac Jones Doesn’t Appear Innocent In This Video Of Sauce Gardner Incident

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images