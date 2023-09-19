The Browns lost to a bitter rival Monday night, but that wasn’t the most concerning development for Cleveland in Week 2.

Nick Chubb, the Browns’ best offensive player, sustained a gruesome knee injury in Cleveland’s 26-22 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Immediately after the primetime contest, head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled the injury “significant” and shared his expectation for Chubb to be out for the remainder of the season.

Not long after the star running back collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to X and recalled Chubb’s similarly unsightly knee injury back in 2015. The post from the NFL insider didn’t sit very well with fans.

why would you word this like that — alyssa (@alyssaturnz) September 19, 2023

adam, we need to talk — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) September 19, 2023

adam u cannot start the tweet like that — Jack🐢 (@NYGJack) September 19, 2023

Why’d you start it like that 💀 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 19, 2023

Dude why did you say it like that — ٠ (@mooh3e) September 19, 2023

With Chubb sidelined, second-year pro Jerome Ford figures to be the Browns’ lead back moving forward. Also on Cleveland’s depth chart is Pierre Strong Jr., who was acquired in a late-August trade with the New England Patriots and scored a touchdown in his Browns debut Monday evening.