A little over four years after being a first-round pick, N’Keal Harry now is riding the NFL practice squad rollercoaster.

The Vikings on Monday re-signed the former Patriots receiver to their practice squad nearly two weeks after releasing him. Harry signed with Minnesota over the offseason after not being re-signed by the Chicago Bears, who acquired him last summer via trade with New England.

The move marks the first time the 25-year-old Harry has been on a practice squad instead of a 53-man roster.

Harry battled injuries and caught just 57 balls for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots. He was active for seven games last season in Chicago, finishing the campaign with seven catches for 116 yards and four TDs.

Story continues below advertisement

In related news, the Vikings last week released 2020 draft bust Jalen Reagor, who signed to New England’s practice squad to provide additional receiver depth.