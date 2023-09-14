Patriots Practice Report: Two Important O-Linemen Missing Again

FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday didn’t yield any good news for a pair of banged-up Patriots offensive linemen.

Tackle Trent Brown and guard/tackle Sidy Sow weren’t spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday’s practice in New England. Both players also missed Wednesday’s practice and are dealing with concussions, despite playing 100% of the offensive snaps in last Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Foxboro, Mass.

The rest of the Patriots’ 53-man roster was present Thursday, including center David Andrews and receiver Kayshon Boutte, both of whom popped up on Wednesday’s injury report due to hamstring issues.

Obviously, losing Brown would deal a major blow to a Patriots offense that’s about to face a Miami Dolphins defense coached by Vic Fangio. And we still don’t know whether guards Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Cole Strange (knee) are ready to make their season debuts.

New England will practice again Friday, after which we’ll learn injury designations for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.