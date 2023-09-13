Injuries forced the Patriots to start two rookie guards and a right tackle who didn’t practice at all this summer in Week 1.

That’s nothing compared to what that group was dealing with Wednesday.

A total of five offensive linemen appeared on New England’s first injury report of Week 2, including four preferred starters and one of the aforementioned first-year fill-ins.

Trent Brown and Sidy Sow both missed practice with concussions. It’s unclear when they suffered those injuries, as both played every offensive snap in Sunday’s 25-20 loss to Philadelphia.

But given how long it typically takes players to clear concussion protocol, it’s likely both will be unavailable for this Sunday’s primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Guards Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange and center David Andrews all were limited practice participants. Andrews, a new addition to the injury report, is dealing with a hamstring issue. Onwenu and Strange still are working their way back from ankle and knee ailments, respectively, and did not play against the Eagles.

The Patriots also lost two veteran tackles to preseason injuries. Conor McDermott was placed on season-ending injured reserve and then released, and Riley Reiff is on short-term IR and must sit out at least the first four games.

Reiff entered training camp as the team’s projected starter at right tackle, though he struggled in practice and was moved inside to guard before injuring his knee in the final exhibition game.

All of that leaves the Patriots in a precarious spot as they prepare to face a talented Dolphins defense.

Ideally, New England would have at least its top interior trio of Strange, Andrews and Ownenu available for this game. Strange and Onwenu have been practicing for the past few weeks — Bill Belichick said the team is taking things “day by day” with both — and Andrews both spoke with reporters before practice and was spotted in the locker room afterward, sporting a sleeve on his left leg.

If all three are healthy enough to play, the Patriots can piece together the two tackle spots with Calvin Anderson on one side and either Vederian Lowe or Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on the other. Anderson, who missed all of training camp with an illness, went wire to wire at right tackle against Philadelphia but primarily has played left in his career.

The other two are late-summer trade pickups who haven’t played much football at the NFL level. Lowe totaled 33 snaps for Minnesota as an undrafted rookie last season. Wheatley, a converted tight end, has yet to make his regular-season pro debut.

Whoever starts opposite Anderson against Miami will have far less pro experience than Brown, assuming his head injury does, in fact, sideline him.

If one of Strange or Onwenu remains out, fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi likely would fill his spot. Mafi started at left guard against the Eagles and had a tough go against first-round draft pick Jalen Carter. If both can’t play, we’d probably see an out-of-position Lowe or Wheatley at the other guard position, or possibly veteran practice squadder James Ferentz.

Andrews’ most likely replacement would be Jake Andrews, with Ferentz and Kody Russey possible P-squad options if the Patriots don’t yet trust the fourth-round rookie.

New England reportedly has shown at least some interest this week in free agent tackle La’el Collins, who was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday. Signing a player like Collins, a veteran starter with experience at right tackle and left guard, would be a logical move for the Patriots. But he tore multiple ligaments in his knee last December and hasn’t practiced since, meaning he’s probably not someone who could help them this weekend regardless.

The Patriots’ patchwork O-line held up better than expected against the Eagles’ elite pass rush, with both of Philadelphia’s sacks coming in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. But New England had very little success running the ball, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott averaging just 2.8 yards per carry between them.

Miami’s defensive line isn’t as formidable as Philadelphia’s, but it still boasts a couple of difference-makers in tackle Christian Wilkins and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. This will be another tough challenge for an O-line that seemingly will be missing at least a few important pieces.