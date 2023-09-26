Foul Play? Andy Reid Thinks Chiefs’ Tackle Might Be ‘Picked On’ By Refs

Andy Reid should be ecstatic that his team is coming off a 41-10 statement win over the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but the future Hall of Fame coach feels his right tackle Jawaan Taylor was penalized repeatedly by the refs for a phantom infraction.

“Last week, we have over 400 yards, and we were shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties,” Reid told reporters, as seen on team-provided video. “We cut down on that a bit I think. I checked out all the looks our right tackle got called on today, and I’m seeing it on both sides of the ball, I’m seeing it with our left tackle. (Taylor) might be being picked on just a little bit here.”

According to The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler and Larry Holder, Taylor was penalized five times in the Chiefs Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after being scrutinized for his alignment by the CBS broadcast team in Week 1.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed his coach’s stance on Taylor’s penalties.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s wild to me,” Mahomes said after the game, per team-provided video. “I mean, when you go back and look at the tablet, they both are in the exact same spot. I don’t understand it. It’s hard because he’s playing great football. And he’s getting these penalties thrown on him. I know it’s hard to officiate.

“I watch a lot of tape and he’s no deeper than any other tackle in the league. There’s other guys that are even further back than he is. It’s crazy to see. Hopefully, it kinda calms down as the season goes on. But, I mean, he’s making adjustments. And it seems like even with his adjustments, they are not good enough, I guess.”

The Chiefs travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football, putting Taylor under scrutiny for the nationally televised game.