How Justin Turner Feels About Possible Return To Red Sox In 2024

Justin Turner isn’t guaranteed to return to the Boston Red Sox next season, meaning the 38-year-old will have plenty to consider this upcoming offseason when the time arrives.

Turner signed a two-year deal with Boston last offseason, which included a player option. So he’ll have two routes to choose from. Turner can either remain with the Red Sox or test free agency and potentially sign a more lucrative contract elsewhere.

With Boston presumably retooling roster-wise in order to dodge a third consecutive playoff miss in 2024, Turner might be a priority considering his versatility and veteran leadership. However, it’ll ultimately be left up to the two-time All-Star to decide what uniform he sports in 2024.

“I’m not even there yet. That’s for after the season and we’ll figure out when that comes,” Turner said before Friday night’s Red Sox-White Sox matchup at Fenway Park, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I love playing in Boston and I’ve had a great experience here so obviously, it would be fantastic if I was still here.”

Turner’s given the Red Sox everything they could’ve imagined he’d provide and then some, supplying valuable lineup flexibility to Boston manager Alex Cora all season.

Turner has batted .278 with 23 home runs, 30 doubles and 95 RBIs — ranking second only behind Rafael Devers — while also ranking third in WAR (2.4) among Red Sox players. Most importantly, Turner was among the most reliable members of the team, which he prides himself in being.

“My only goal every year is to be available every single day,” Turner explained. “For A.C. to put me in the lineup or not put me in the lineup, whatever that may be. This is no different. It doesn’t matter where we’re at. This is no different. It doesn’t matter where we’re at. I signed up to play for 162 games and to try to help us make the postseason. That’s not gonna change for anything.”

Boston has just eight games left before the end of the regular season, plus an entire offseason ahead, giving the organization plenty of time to convince Turner to stay and live out the rest of his contract with the Red Sox.