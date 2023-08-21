Red Sox Teammates Praise Justin Turner For Recent Performance

Justin Turner has been arguably the most consistent hitter for the Boston Red Sox in 2023. The 38-year-old signed to Boston as a veteran presence in the order and his experience continues to boost in production in clutch situations.

Turner stepped up in another massive game on Sunday with the Red Sox chasing a sweep against the New York Yankees. Keeping pace with a win also became a priority after the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners both won as teams ahead of Boston in the wild card standings.

The veteran tallied a pair of massive late-inning clutch hits. In the seventh inning, Turner lifted a three-run home run to left field to push Boston in front, 5-2.

He had another chance to put Boston back on top with the score even at five in the ninth inning. Against hard-throwing reliever Clay Holmes, Turner slapped another hit to right field to drive in the game-winning run in Pablo Reyes.

Since the start of June specifically, Turner is among the best in baseball in driving in runs and ranks second on the Red Sox in RBIs only behind Rafael Devers. Doing all of this through a significant bone bruise makes the veteran’s production that much more impressive.

“He was amazing,” Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’s grinding right now. For him to go out and play for us means a lot. He put together good at-bats and the walk. He’s a good hitter. He’s a great leader. I’m glad he’s playing for us.”

Kenley Jansen has been watching Turner produce in these spots for years dating back to their tenure with the Dodgers. Sunday’s result was no surprise to the veteran closer.

“I was in the bullpen,” Jansen said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Once they walked (Rafael Devers), they should’ve walked him too. I’ve seen that so many times over a decade watching Mr. Clutch do his thing. It’s fun having him around. It’s fun being his teammate again.

“He’s a gamer, man. He doesn’t let anything hold him back. He just goes out and gives his best all the time. The way he prepares and being a leader in this clubhouse is great to have.”

As a veteran staple, Turner’s production is a necessity for the Red Sox to make a legitimate push for an American League playoff spot.