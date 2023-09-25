Patrick Mahomes played like his usual self on Sunday in a 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

One of those touchdown passes came with just a bit of added pressure.

After weeks of rumored conversations, Grammy-award winning artist Taylor Swift attended the game after an invitation from Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce.

In the third quarter, Swift had something to cheer about when Mahomes found Kelce for a three-yard touchdown to further boost the Kansas City lead.

Story continues below advertisement

After the game, Mahomes recognized the pressure of getting Kelce involved in the offense with quite the celebrity in attendance.

"I heard she was in the house… so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis." @PatrickMahomes joined @ErinAndrews after the @Chiefs blow out win with Taylor Swift in the building 💪 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/skZ98xVRCO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews after the win. “I felt a little bit of pressure, so I knew I had to get it to Travis. Of course, it’s on a route where Travis just does hit own thing and he makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

The Chiefs moved to 2-1 on an entertaining day of storylines on and off the field in Kansas City.