BOSTON — The Bruins’ surplus of defensemen was a major storyline throughout the second half of the 2022-23 season, with head coach Jim Montgomery being forced to implement a rotation following the trade deadline.

That “problem” is no longer something the Bruins have to deal with.

A mass exodus of sorts took place this offseason in Boston, and though the B’s forward ranks took the biggest hit, Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton also exited to leave a pretty hefty hole on the blue line.

Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort will all return, with Kevin Shattenkirk joining to likely fill things up to start the season. NHL defensemen aren’t exactly known for their ability to play all 82 games, however, which leaves a question as to who will be next in line for the Bruins.

The hope is that it can be Ian Mitchell, who has all the talent needed to thrive in Boston.

“He’s had a good camp up to this point,” Bruins assistant coach Joe Sacco told reporters Thursday. “In the first game he played well. In the second game he got better as the game went along. I thought the second game was a better game for him, he seemed more comfortable. He’s a guy that’s good with the puck. He’s good on the offensive blue line. He’s a smart player, he makes good plays, he makes good reads. He’s a good puck-moving defenseman, he brings some skill.”

Mitchell has an offensive ability that stands out compared to the other defensemen he’s competing with for a roster spot, scoring 16 points in 82 career NHL games, but he hasn’t been able to hold onto a role due to his struggles on the defensive end.

The 24-year-old is a minus-21 throughout his career, which won’t cut it if he’s hoping to earn a spot on the Bruins roster.

“We’re still a team that prides ourselves on defending really well,” Sacco said. “We take a lot of pride in that, so that’s an area that he’ll have to get up to speed as far as how we’re playing defensively.”

Mitchell’s next opportunity to take a step defensively should come Friday, when the Bruins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in preseason action at TD Garden. You can watch the game, plus an hour of postgame coverage, live with NESN360 starting at 7 p.m. ET.