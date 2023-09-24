EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Patriots have been thin at interior defensive line since releasing Carl Davis late in the summer. Now, they’re even lighter up front.

New England lost defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Daniel Ekuale to injuries during the first half of Sunday’s road game against the New York Jets. Godchaux suffered an ankle injury, while Ekuale left due to an elbow issue.

The Patriots ruled both players out at halftime.

Neither injury looked overly serious, as Godchaux and Ekuale both stayed on the sideline and didn’t go in the medical tent. However, the ailments apparently were serious enough to keep them from returning.

We’ll earn more about the statuses of both players when New England returns to practice this Wednesday.