Patriots Reportedly Sign New D-Lineman After Daniel Ekuale Injury

The New England Patriots reportedly added some much-needed defensive line depth Wednesday.

One day after placing Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve with a reported torn biceps, the Patriots signed free agent D-lineman Manny Jones to their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed was the first to report the signing.

Jones, 24, appeared in four games for the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie last season, tallying six tackles. Listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the Colorado State product spent this preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was released during final roster cuts.

The Patriots freed up a practice squad spot by releasing cornerback William Hooper on Tuesday. Ekuale’s move to IR created an opening on their 53-man roster. As of midday Wednesday, it was not clear how they planned to fill that vacancy.

In addition to Ekuale, starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux also suffered an injury during Sunday’s win over the New York Jets and did not return. Godchaux’s status remained unclear as of Wednesday.

Rounding out the Patriots’ D-line depth chart are Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Sam Roberts and ends Deatrich Wise and Keion White. New England also has Jeremiah Pharms on its P-squad.

The 1-2 Patriots are preparing to visit the 2-1 Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.