The New England Patriots didn’t rule anybody out for Sunday’s road game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they did list the following five players as “questionable”:
CB Jonathan Jones — Ankle
DL Davon Godchaux — Ankle
DL Christian Barmore — Knee
G Cole Strange — Knee
CB Shaun Wade — Shoulder
Each player was limited in Friday’s practice, which was held under a pouring rain in Foxboro, Mass. Offensive lineman Sidy Sow, who had been dealing with a concussion, was removed from the injury report and is good to go for Sunday’s game. Wade is a new addition.
Jones hasn’t played since the season opener but has been a limited practice participant each of the last two weeks. Godchaux suffered an ankle injury during last Sunday’s road win over the New York Jets and could be a game-time decision.
For what it’s worth, we saw Godchaux in the locker room after Friday’s practice without a taped ankle or a noticeable limp.
Strange also got banged up during the Jets game and didn’t do much during the media-access portions of this week’s practices. He and Godchaux will be worth monitoring as Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.
Barmore also was “questionable” for the Jets game but wound up playing a lot, and very well. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t suit up against the Cowboys.
You can click here for information on Dallas’ injury report, including the statuses of their three injured starting offensive linemen.
