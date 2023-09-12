Jets Coach Shares Ominous Update On Aaron Rodgers Injury

Aaron Rodgers’ first New York Jets season likely is over after just four snaps.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday night that the team feared Rodgers tore his Achilles, which would be a season-ending injury.

The quarterback will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm the extent of the damage.

“(We’re) concerned with his Achilles,” Saleh said after the Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime. “MRI’s probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen. So, prayers tonight, but it’s not good.”

Rodgers suffered the injury on the opening drive of his Jets debut. The 39-year-old was examined in the sideline medical tent and then carted to the locker room after being sacked by Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

New York later ruled him out for the rest of the game and announced X-rays on his ankle were negative.

The Jets, who’ve been saddled with mediocre quarterback play for decades, swung a blockbuster trade for Rodgers in hopes of turning their talented roster into a true Super Bowl contender. Now, they’ll once again need to deal with uncertainty behind center as they compete in a loaded AFC East.

Saleh said third-year backup Zach Wilson will be “the guy” for New York moving forward. Wilson, who performed so poorly last season that he was demoted to third string, replaced Rodgers on Monday and competed 14 of 21 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Despite losing their four-time NFL MVP signal-caller, the Jets were able to pull off a stunning Week 1 victory at MetLife Stadium, with undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson returning a punt for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

THE ROOKIE DID IT! THE ROOKIE DID IT!@Gipson22X TAKES THE PUNT BACK AND WE WIN THE FOOTBALL GAME.#BUFvsNYJ on ESPN pic.twitter.com/VxK1q6W802 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 12, 2023

The Jets will visit the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday before hosting the division rival New England Patriots in Week 3.