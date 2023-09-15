Aaron Rodgers took the first step toward returning to the field and suiting up for the New York Jets.

After suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 1, just four snaps into the contest, Rodgers underwent surgery on Wednesday. The 39-year-old took to social media to issue an update following the procedure, which might help provide some sense of comfort to the many distraught New York fans.

“Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the (goat) Dr ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery,” Rodgers posted on his Instagram story Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Rodgers was expected to be the savior of Jets football and help New York climb out of its 12-year playoff drought. Just two years removed from Rodgers’ fourth and latest NFL MVP-winning season, the bar was set high before his incredibly short-lived season ended in crushing fashion.

On a more optimistic note, Jets head coach Robert Saleh doesn’t believe New York witnessed the end of Rodgers’ NFL career.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s gonna go out,” Saleh told reporters Thursday, per SNY video. “At the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space about things he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”