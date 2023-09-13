‘Heartbroken’ Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence After Season-Ending Injury

Aaron Rodgers had his first season with the New York Jets come to an abrupt end on Monday night.

The four-time NFL MVP tore his Achilles just four plays into the Jets’ game against the Buffalo Bills, bringing an avalanche of reaction from nearly every corner of the sports world.

But it was Rodgers’ turn to comment on his season-ending injury Wednesday, as he posted a heartfelt message to Instagram.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

There has been speculation that the devastating injury Rodgers suffered could cause his career to end prematurely with the aging signal-caller turning 40 in December. That’s a notion Jets head coach Robert Saleh pushed back on even with Rodgers facing months of grueling rehab if he wants to return.

But Rodgers, who was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets this offseason, appeared to suggest in his post that he will try to mount a comeback.

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” Rodgers wrote. “And I shall rise yet again.”

Even with Rodgers exiting early, the Jets pulled off a thrilling overtime victory over the Bills at MetLife Stadium, which the quarterback acknowledged.

“Proud of my guys, 1-0,” Rodgers concluded his post.