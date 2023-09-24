At least two veteran quarterbacks reportedly contacted to the New York Jets after the season-ending Achilles injury to Aaron Rodgers.

While appearing on FOX’s pregame show Sunday, NFL insider Jay Glazer reported the Jets plan to stick with Zach Wilson, though both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have reached out to New York.

“That is still the plan, especially when Aaron gets there and can work with him, they’re hoping Zach will be able to grow a little more,” Glazer said on FOX. “But there are some other options that have reached out to the Jets, veteran options like Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz to offer up their services. But right now they’re still trying to stick with Zach Wilson.”

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is among those who believe Gang Green should target Wentz.

Only time will tell if the Jets remain steadfast on Wilson. Should the 2021 No. 2 overall pick continue to struggle, New York might have no other option but to move on and bring in a veteran. Wilson’s prior struggles are a big reason the Jets acquired Rodgers this past offseason, after all.

Wilson will have the opportunity to bounce back when he takes on the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.