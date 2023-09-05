When Mac Jones entered the NFL, he seemed to go out of his way to avoid mentioning Tom Brady by name. But the Patriots quarterback recently has been more open when asked about his legendary predecessor, and the two even showed up in a photo together during the offseason.

Well, we now might have an explanation.

Jones on Tuesday revealed that Brady has been mentoring him. New England’s third-year QB didn’t go into great detail and didn’t offer any timeline on when he began working with Brady, but it’s clear the two at least are somewhat close.

“He’s definitely a legend, and I have all the respect for him,” Jones said during Tuesday’s episode of WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show. “He’s a great guy. He’s actually helped me a lot already, just talking to him or whatever. And he’s been a great mentor and stuff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones added: “He’s a great player. I love watching his film. He pops up on game tape, obviously, from last year and everything, too. So, he’s always on the film doing the right thing. So, just trying to learn from him — and he’s been awesome.”

Mac Jones reveals that Tom Brady is his mentor and says, “He’s definitely a legend, and I have all the respect for him. He’s a great guy; he’s actually helped me a lot already, just talking to him or whatever, and he’s been a great mentor and stuff.” pic.twitter.com/2lAQ0hdLtY — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) September 5, 2023

Jones and Brady will reunite this weekend.

The Patriots plan to honor Brady in a halftime ceremony during Sunday’s home game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And Ty Law on Tuesday indicated there could be more in store for the 46-year-old than an ovation and a speech.

Story continues below advertisement

New England and Philadelphia are scheduled to kick off from Gillette Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET.