MLB Analyst Intrigued By Idea Of Red Sox Pursuing Mike Trout

Whether or not a potential move would be wise for the Red Sox to pursue, Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout could be on the trade block this winter.

As the Red Sox enter a highly important offseason to build a legitimate contender in 2024, one MLB analyst enjoyed envisioning Trout with Boston.

MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa spent plenty of time with Trout before the 2023 season when he served as the manager of Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

“He is one-of-one when he gets in the cage,” DeRosa told Brian Kenny on a recent episode of MLB Now. “The guys play homage to him. The ball comes off the bat different than the rest of them. I’ll take Mike Trout in my lineup. He’s 40 (home runs) and 100 (RBIs) in Fenway next year.”

The three-time American League MVP has struggled to stay on the field, playing in over 100 games just twice since 2019. Trout is also owed nearly $250 million over the remaining seven years of his contract.

When healthy, however, the 32-year-old is a true gamechanger in any big league lineup.

A move for Trout seems highly unlikely for the Red Sox, but national media personalities can only dream.