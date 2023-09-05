The Patriots ultimately made a quarterback addition after their surprising cut-down day moves, claiming Matt Corral off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

But initially after releasing both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham and bringing the signal-callers back onto the practice squad, New England reportedly wanted to take a more seasoned approach with a QB newcomer.

In a column published Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer identified a pair of experienced quarterbacks who reportedly drew interest from the Patriots before they pivoted to Corral.

“My sense is that, initially, the Patriots wanted to look at using the roster spot on a veteran with a lot of experience who could be a resource to (Mac) Jones,” Breer wrote. “They explored names like Case Keenum (who’d have to have been acquired via trade) and Colt McCoy (who is recovering from an elbow injury). Then Corral landed on waivers, after the Patriots had inquired with the Panthers on him, which changed the course and pushed a decision on it forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

As Jones embarks on a pivotal third NFL season, it makes sense why the Patriots were interested in surrounding the 25-year-old with a QB who boasts a wealth of knowledge and experience at the position. But with Corral, Bill Belichick and company might see another young signal-caller with untapped potential who possibly could fill in for Jones if he doesn’t bounce back from last season.

So while Jones is the clear-cut starter in New England heading into Week 1, the Patriots’ quarterback situation remains a fascinating subject.