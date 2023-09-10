FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a homecoming for Tom Brady on Sunday as the New England Patriots honored him with a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium.
And Brady coming back to the place he called home for 20 seasons brought out plenty of his former Patriots teammates.
Over a dozen Patriots alums were in attendance for the celebration of the legendary quarterback. Many were on the field pregame taking in the environment as well.
These are the past Patriots players, who once shared the field with Brady and helped New England win six Super Bowl titles, that we spotted and were reported to be at the game:
Story continues below advertisement
Malcolm Butler
Ken Walter
Darrelle Revis
Jamie Collins
Patrick Pass
Jonas Gray
Dan Koppen
Kyle Arrington
James Develin
Tully Banta-Cain
Ty Law
Lawyer Milloy
Kevin Faulk
Deion Branch
Matt Light
There sure were other former Patriots in attendance as well as they came out in droves to help New England honor Brady.
Featured image via Brian FluhartyUSA TODAY Sports Images