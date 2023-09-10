FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a homecoming for Tom Brady on Sunday as the New England Patriots honored him with a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

And Brady coming back to the place he called home for 20 seasons brought out plenty of his former Patriots teammates.

Over a dozen Patriots alums were in attendance for the celebration of the legendary quarterback. Many were on the field pregame taking in the environment as well.

These are the past Patriots players, who once shared the field with Brady and helped New England win six Super Bowl titles, that we spotted and were reported to be at the game:

Malcolm Butler

Ken Walter

Darrelle Revis

Jamie Collins

Patrick Pass

Jonas Gray

Dan Koppen

Kyle Arrington

James Develin

Tully Banta-Cain

Ty Law

Lawyer Milloy

Kevin Faulk

Deion Branch

Matt Light

There sure were other former Patriots in attendance as well as they came out in droves to help New England honor Brady.