Some Patriots rookies, like Christian Gonzalez and Demario Douglas, made the most of their opportunities in Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium.

Other New England first-year players didn’t impress nearly as much against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Unfortunately for Kayshon Boutte, he fell into the latter category. The Patriots showed faith in the LSU product by sending him out for the second-most snaps among wide receivers, but Boutte was a no-show in the box score. None of the 21-year-old’s four targets from Mac Jones resulted in receptions.

A pair of them should have, though. On two occasions in New England’s 25-20 loss, Boutte was unable to get both feet in bounds after securing the football. The second of those missteps was a backbreaker, as the late-game incompletion sealed a Philadelphia victory.

To no surprise, Boutte caught some heat from Patriots fans on social media after the game.

I’m still pissed Boutte didn’t snag that ball inbounds. And idc how y’all try to make excuses, he should know better. — 🅹 (@_JM323) September 11, 2023

If Kayshon Boutte could toe tap with both feet, we may have won that game #Patriots — Dillon Brooks (@DillonWayneB) September 11, 2023

Good morning to everyone except Kayshon Boutte — Patriots 0-0 (@Young_____Simba) September 11, 2023

BENCH BOUTTE, he’s trash. My 3 year old could’ve done better — That One Guy (@thescifiguy83) September 11, 2023

Boutte should be cut — Patrick J. Pespas LLC (@PattyPBurner) September 11, 2023

Boutte acknowledged his fourth-quarter miscue was a major missed opportunity, especially considering the Patriots practice that kind of situation “day in and day out.” Fortunately for the sixth-rounder, it’s a long season, and he should have plenty of chances to make up for his Week 1 errors.

The first opportunity will come Sunday night when New England hosts the division rival Miami Dolphins.