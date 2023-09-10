FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will need to face the NFL’s best pass rush without two of their starting offensive linemen.

Guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu both are inactive for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

Strange and Onwenu had been listed as questionable with knee and ankle injuries, respectively, that wiped out most of their respective training camps.

Losing both almost certainly will thrust at least one of New England’s rookies into starting duty against an Eagles team that led the league with 70 sacks last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Fifth-rounder Atonio Mafi likely will fill one of the guard spots. Occupying the other will be one of Sidy Sow, Jake Andrews, Vederian Lowe or Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Sow started nearly 50 games at right guard in college at Eastern Michigan but almost exclusively played right tackle this spring and summer. Andrews, a center and guard at Troy, rarely repped with the offensive regulars in training camp. Lowe and Wheatley, both of whom were acquired in late-summer trades, are tackles, though Wheatley did play 24 snaps at left guard during the 2022 preseason.

Veteran Riley Reiff likely would have filled Onwenu’s spot at right guard if healthy, but he suffered a knee injury during New England’s preseason finale and currently is on injured reserve.

Right tackle is a position of concern, as well, as projected starter Calvin Anderson missed all of training camp with a “serious” illness. Anderson also has limited NFL experience on the right side, with most of his career snaps coming at left tackle.

Story continues below advertisement

Rounding out the Patriots’ inactive list are wide receiver DeVante Parker, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and cornerback Shaun Wade. Cornerback Jack Jones also won’t play after being placed on IR on Saturday.

Parker, one of New England’s starting wideouts, is dealing with a knee injury. Jennings, Roberts and Wade are healthy scratches.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is active after missing Friday’s practice with an illness.

All 11 rookies on the Patriots’ 53-man roster are active: cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive end Keion White, linebacker/safety Marte Mapu, Andrews, Sow, Mafi, wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas, and special teamer Ameer Speed.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots signed backup quarterback Bailey Zappe and running back/receiver Ty Montgomery to the 53 on Saturday and elevated linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad. All three are active.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.