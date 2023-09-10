The New England Patriots reportedly will have their top running back on the field when they open their season Sunday afternoon.

Rhamondre Stevenson is expected to play against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The third-year back officially is listed as “questionable” for the matchup due to an illness that limited his practice participation Friday.

On the downside, receiver DeVante Parker isn’t expected to play due to a knee injury. We still don’t know whether guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu, both listed as “questionable”, will play through their lingering knee and ankle issues, respectively.

Cornerback Jack Jones was ruled out Friday due to a hamstring injury that could sideline him for a couple of months.

The Patriots and Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.