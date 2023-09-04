Patriots Practice Notes: Starting Wideout Returns; New QB Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots kicked off Week 1 on Monday with a shorts-and-shells practice outside Gillette Stadium.

The most notable development: DeVante Parker’s return.

The starting wide receiver was present during the open media portion of practice after sitting out last Wednesday and Thursday. That bodes well for Parker’s availability for Sunday’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker, who signed a contract extension before training camp, should play a major role in the Patriots’ passing game this season. Multiple reports last week indicated he was not dealing with a serious injury.

The Patriots are not required to release their first injury report of the new season until Wednesday, so Parker’s level of participation was unclear.

The only member of New England’s 53-man roster who was not spotted Monday was offensive lineman Riley Reiff, who has been sidelined since suffering an apparent knee/leg injury in the team’s preseason finale. Tackle Calvin Anderson and guards Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu all practiced, though it’s unclear whether any were limited.

Anderson, who returned to practice last week following a lengthy stint on the non-football illness list, is a candidate to start at right tackle on Sunday. Strange and Ownenu were New England’s starting guards last season.

The Patriots also were without practice squad O-lineman James Ferentz, who might have been involved in a pre-practice roster move.

Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms, who reportedly planned to re-sign to the P-squad after clearing waivers last week, practiced Monday for the first time since cutdown day. The Patriots entered Monday with a full 16-man practice squad and could have released Ferentz to make room for Pharms.

Quarterback Matt Corral made his Patriots practice debut after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers last Thursday. Corral wore No. 19 and worked with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, at one point receiving some 1-on-1 instruction from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

First look at Matt Corral in Patriots gear. pic.twitter.com/MCjy7KFFcf — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 4, 2023

Matt Corral (No. 19) getting some pointers from Bill O’Brien during QB drills. pic.twitter.com/w6J3ax9bhV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 4, 2023

It’s unclear whether Corral or Zappe will serve as Jones’ primary backup against Philadelphia. The latter is on the practice squad but can be elevated to the gameday roster up to three times this season.

Tuesday will be an off-day for Patriots players. They’re scheduled to practice Wednesday through Friday as they prepare to host the defending NFC champions.