The Patriots are in quite the pickle when it comes to their backup quarterback situation.

It appeared New England had reversed course prior to the start of their season, with Saturday morning reports stating Bailey Zappe had been added back to the 53-man roster — with Matt Corral being cut to make room.

That reportedly isn’t the whole story, however.

The Patriots placed Corral on the Exempt/Left Squad list on Saturday. The reason for that placement comes from the fact that Corral left the team without notice, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

The designation drops Corral from the Patriots’ 53-man roster, but will allow him to return to the team at any time while keeping him ineligible to sign with another team while he remains on the list.

It’s unclear why Corral left New England, though he was listed as out of practice for non-injury reasons on Friday and he was listed as questionable to be in uniform in the Patriots’ season-opening matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots made a myriad of other moves Saturday, with Jack Jones landing on IR, Zappe and Ty Montgomery returning to the 53-man roster and Calvin Munson receiving an elevation from the practice squad.