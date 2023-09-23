The Patriots will be without three of their top four cornerbacks this Sunday against the Jets.

New England on Saturday ruled out Jonathan Jones due to an ankle injury and Sidy Sow for a concussion.

This will be the second straight game Jones missed due to injury, and it comes on the week Marcus Jones was placed on injured reserve reportedly due to a torn labrum. Jack Jones was seen in the locker room this week, but he is not eligible to return from IR until Week 5.

New England’s top corners this Sunday at MetLife Stadium will be Christian Gonzalez, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade and Ameer Speed — the sixth-round rookie mostly has been used as a specialist. Jalen Mills also could be an option, but he made the move to safety this season.

Sow’s injury could also make the Patriots shorthanded at offensive line, too, with Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange questionable for Sunday. Atonio Mafi and Jake Andrews likely will be relied upon at guard if needed depending on New England’s practice squad elevations. Sow also missed Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots are expected to use the NFL’s new quarterback rule on new signing Will Grier. Christian Barmore also was listed on Friday’s injury report.

Kickoff for Patriots-Jets is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.