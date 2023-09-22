Patriots Injury Report: Key Starter Cleared; Five Questionable Vs. Jets

The New England Patriots will have their biggest offensive lineman back in action this Sunday.

Left tackle Trent Brown was removed from the Patriots’ injury report Friday, clearing him to play in the team’s Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown missed last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with a concussion and was limited in the first two practices this week. He was upgraded to full participation Friday.

The Patriots also removed wide receiver DeVante Parker from the injury report. He’d been bothered by a knee injury that kept him out of New England’s season opener, but he returned to play every offensive snap against Miami.

Five Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday, including starting cornerback Jonathan Jones, who missed the Dolphins game with an ankle injury.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

OL Sidy Sow, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

All five of those players were limited in Friday’s practice, with Sow wearing a red non-contact jersey. Sow also did not play against Miami.

New England placed cornerback/punt returner Marcus Jones on injured reserve Friday morning, ruling him out for at least the next four games.

The Jets ruled out safety Tony Adams and center Wes Schweitzer. They listed left tackle Duane Brown, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and kicker Greg Zuerlein as questionable after all three fully participated in New York’s final Week 3 practice.

OUT

S Tony Adams, Hamstring

OL Wes Schweitzer, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

T Duane Brown, Shoulder, Hip

DL John Franklin-Myers, Hip

K Greg Zuerlein, Groin

The 0-2 Patriots are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start to a season since 2000 and keep pace in the competitive AFC East. The Jets sit at 1-1 after losing starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers minutes into their season.

Zach Wilson, who is 0-4 against New England in his career, is set to start Sunday. The Patriots have not lost to their longtime rivals since 2015, winning each of their last 14 meetings.