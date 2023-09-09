The New England Patriots ruled out Jack Jones for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, but that might not be the only game the second-year cornerback misses.

Jones’ hamstring injury is expected to keep him out multiple games, which makes it likely he will be placed on injured reserve, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Jones would miss at least four games if he is placed on IR.

The 25-year-old suffered the hamstring injury during Wednesday’s practice leading up to Sunday’s matchup, and his absence will mean a larger workload for rookie Christian Gonzalez, who is projected to start on the outside with Jonathan Jones. Myles Bryant or Marcus Jones will start in the slot, but Jack Jones’ absence will be felt as New England faces tough receiving matchups in the first four weeks of the season.

Jones’ injury also came after his gun charges were dropped. New England’s leaders supported the corner during his legal process, but the NFL reportedly is still investigating the matter, so Jones still could face punishment from the league along with his missed time due to injury.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots also reportedly signed Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster and cut Matt Corral as a corresponding move. NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to finalize their rosters and practice squads.