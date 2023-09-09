After nine days of drama, the Patriots settled on who will back up Mac Jones.

New England released Matt Corral after signing Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster Saturday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots claimed Corral off waivers on Aug. 31 after releasing Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, who both were signed to the practice squad a day later. Head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien kept the backup quarterback job open for Corral and Zappe, but the former’s absence from Friday’s practice seemed to indicate the team’s decision.

Zappe will back up Jones this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium, and Cunningham likely stay on the practice squad — teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to finalize rosters and their practice squad.

Corral enters waivers, and Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team would be interested in bringing back the 2022 third-round pick if he cleared waivers, per The Athletic’s Joe Person. New England reportedly was the only team that made a waiver claim when Carolina initially cut Corral.

The Patriots still could retain Corral on their practice squad. However, New England cannot exploit the NFL’s new third/emergency quarterback rule with Corral and Zappe.