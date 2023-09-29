The incoming head of baseball operations for the Boston Red Sox will have a big job ahead of him — and at least one former player will be watching closely.

Pedro Martinez occupies about as lofty a perch as there is in recent Red Sox history, and in his expert opinion, the next person to lead the front office needs to bring a trait that Martinez found lacking under former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“I would just say, ‘bold,’ plain and simple,” Martinez told Chris Gasper on “Boston Globe Today.” “It’s just like that. We need more baseball in Boston. We need to bring back the culture. … Not that Chaim didn’t represent that — he did — but this is a market where Bostonians are proud to be Bostonians. Bostonians are proud to say, ‘My Red Sox won today.’

“As loyal as they are, as good as they are to their teams, they expect success, so that they can brag about it. ‘Oh, we left the Yankees in the dust!’ That’s what they want to see.”

Martinez’s comments were part of an extensive interview, which was featured in “Boston Globe Today’s” weekly Friday sports episode.

You can watch “Boston Globe Today” on Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET with NESN 360.

Featured image via Dan D'Addona/Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports Images