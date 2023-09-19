Jakobi Meyers hasn’t suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders since Week 1, but the 26-year-old seems right on track to return after missing Week 2.

That absence was felt after the Bills bulldozed the Raiders, 38-10, as Buffalo handed Las Vegas its first loss of the season in Week 2, stumping an already limping offense.

Now, Las Vegas patiently awaits the return of Meyers amid a rocky early-season start after placing him on the concussion protocol.

“Jakobi’s just going through the process in terms of coming back,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday, per team-provided video. “I’m not gonna say anything about where I feel that is or isn’t yet because again, I could be wrong quickly. … Jakobi’s headed in the right direction and we’ll see how this week goes.”

Story continues below advertisement

After inking a three-year deal to join the Raiders in the offseason, Meyers assembled an impressive Las Vegas debut to open the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. But that wasn’t the full story.

In the fourth quarter, after racking up 81 yards on 10 targets with two touchdowns, Meyers was drilled by head-to-head contact from Denver’s Kareem Jackson. That prompted an early exit for Meyers who was assisted off the field by team trainers.

The Raiders (1-1) will next defend their home turf for the first time, hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.