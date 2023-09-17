Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Bobby Dalbec Starts In Finale

The Red Sox and the Blue Jays will wrap up their final series of the 2023 Major League Baseball season Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Bobby Dalbec is set to see his first big league action since late June in the finale. The 28-year-old was called up by Boston on Saturday after Triston Casas was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Dalbec will play first base and bat eighth in Toronto.

Also returning to the Red Sox starting nine are Ceddanne Rafaela and Rob Refsnyder. The pair will be joined in the outfield by Alex Verdugo.

The starting pitching matchup will feature Nick Pivetta and Hyun Jin Ryu. This will mark the fourth time this season the Jays have seen Pivetta, who allowed a combined seven runs across 14 total innings in his three previous appearances against Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Here are the starting lineups for the divisional matinee matchup:

RED SOX (74-75)

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Justin Turner, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Trevor Story, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Reese McGuire, C

Nick Pivetta, RHP (9-9, 4.56 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (82-67)

George Springer, DH

Bo Bichette, SS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Davis Schneider, 2B

Cavan Biggio, LF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Daulton Varsho, LF

Tyler Heineman, C

Story continues below advertisement

Hyun Jin Ryu, LHP (3-3, 2.93 ERA)