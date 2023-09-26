The Boston Red Sox open their final home series of the season Tuesday, looking to end things on the right note against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Tanner Houck will take the hill for Boston for possibly the last time this season, with only six games remaining on the Red Sox schedule.
Alex Verdugo will return to the lineup and lead things off for the Red Sox, replacing Ceddanne Rafaela, who will get the night off. Rafael Devers, Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida will protect Verdugo, keeping the 2-4 spots untouched from Sunday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora shuffled the bottom half of the order, however, with Trevor Story returning to shortstop and batting fifth and Bobby Dalbec reprieving Turner at first base and batting seventh. Connor Wong will do the catching for Houck. Boston will keep rookies Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez in their spots from Sunday, as the former will bat sixth and play center while the latter plays second and bats eighth.
Ex-Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia will return to Fenway and bat seventh for the Rays.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.
Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Rays:
BOSTON RED SOX (76-80)
Alex Verdugo RF
Rafael Devers 3B
Justin Turner DH
Masataka Yoshida LF
Trevor Story SS
Wilyer Abreu CF
Bobby Dalbec 1B
Enmanuel Valdez 2B
Reese McGuire C
Tanner Houck, RHP (5-9, 4.92 ERA)
TAMPA BAY RAYS (95-62)
Jonathan Aranda 1B
Junior Caminero 3B
Isaac Paredes DH
Josh Lowe RF
Curtis Mead 2B
Manuel Margot CF
Raimel Tapia LF
Taylor Walls SS
Rene Pinto C
Zach Eflin, RHP (15-8, 3.44 ERA)
