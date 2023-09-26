The Boston Red Sox open their final home series of the season Tuesday, looking to end things on the right note against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck will take the hill for Boston for possibly the last time this season, with only six games remaining on the Red Sox schedule.

Alex Verdugo will return to the lineup and lead things off for the Red Sox, replacing Ceddanne Rafaela, who will get the night off. Rafael Devers, Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida will protect Verdugo, keeping the 2-4 spots untouched from Sunday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shuffled the bottom half of the order, however, with Trevor Story returning to shortstop and batting fifth and Bobby Dalbec reprieving Turner at first base and batting seventh. Connor Wong will do the catching for Houck. Boston will keep rookies Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez in their spots from Sunday, as the former will bat sixth and play center while the latter plays second and bats eighth.

Ex-Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia will return to Fenway and bat seventh for the Rays.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox and Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (76-80)

Alex Verdugo RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Justin Turner DH

Masataka Yoshida LF

Trevor Story SS

Wilyer Abreu CF

Bobby Dalbec 1B

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Reese McGuire C

Tanner Houck, RHP (5-9, 4.92 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (95-62)

Jonathan Aranda 1B

Junior Caminero 3B

Isaac Paredes DH

Josh Lowe RF

Curtis Mead 2B

Manuel Margot CF

Raimel Tapia LF

Taylor Walls SS

Rene Pinto C

Zach Eflin, RHP (15-8, 3.44 ERA)