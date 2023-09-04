The Boston Red Sox will take the diamond for the first of three games against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday afternoon.

Boston is coming off a series victory against the Kansas City Royals, which concluded with a 7-3 win Sunday. Tampa Bay, which trails the Baltimore Orioles by 2 1/2 games in the American League East but still holds the top wild card, dropped its weekend series to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Red Sox are 5 1/2 games out of a playoff berth entering Monday.

With Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo dealing with a hamstring injury, Wilyer Abreu will return to the starting lineup as he’s set to bat leadoff and play center field. The red-hot Adam Duvall will bat fifth and move to right field while Masataka Yoshida will remain in left and bat sixth.

Reese McGuire will replace Connor Wong behind the plate and catch Brayan Bello. The right-handed Bello will try to improve on his most recent start against the Houston Astros when he allowed two runs on four hits but lasted just 4 2/3 innings.

The Rays will counter with right-hander Aaron Civale.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on NESN after an hour or pregame coverage.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (71-66)

Wilyer Abreu, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Adam Duvall, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Trevor Story, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Luis Urias, 2B

Brayan Bello, RHP (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (83-54)

Josh Lowe, RF

Luke Raley, CF

Randy Arozarena, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Harold Ramirez, DH

Jonathan Aranda, 1B

Osleivis Basabe, 3B

Vidal Brujan, SS

Christian Bethancourt, C

Aaron Civale, RHP (7-3, 2.64 ERA)